Officials still asking people to social distance

As the number of confirmed cases increases around the region, local officials want to thank residents that are following directives to slow down the spread and asking others to take it more seriously.
Lima Mayor David Berger sharing concerns he is getting from people who are working that are seeing others not following social distancing on a daily basis. Berger wants to remind everyone that the virus does not move on its own and that we are the carriers. So when you have to go to the grocery or pharmacy, please keep your distance.
Mayor David Berger added, “That is a place, even though it’s essential where if we’re interacting improperly, we can either receive or give that virus to someone. We must take this seriously as our responsibility to prevent it from moving. It moves because we move.”
Berger also wants to assure residents that they are following up on complaints they are receiving about improper actions during this time of crisis.