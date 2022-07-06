Ohio announces new streamlined warrant system for law enforcement databases

Ohio has modernized their system to do background checks to streamline the process for law enforcement and gun stores.
Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as the Director of InnovateOhio, announced the launch of the new electronic system for entering warrants and protection orders into state and national databases. DeWine ordered the development of the eWarrants technology after it was discovered that an untold number of Ohio arrest warrants and protection orders were slow to be or never entered into state and national law enforcement databases. And for stores that sell guns, this system will provide a more streamlined and accurate process for background checks.
“The new technology is now available for free, for free for all law enforcement agencies in the state and all courts in the state to help ensure that our state and federal background check systems have accurate information to identify wanted criminals and prevent the illegal purchase of guns and those who are legally prohibited from buying,” says DeWine.
"It was a goal of InnovateOhio to use technology to improve the way that we serve government officials and the people of the state of Ohio. And that's exactly what we're doing to put the database. The governor rightly points out it's hard sometimes to describe the value of a database to people. Well, what's the value of information? This is critical information that a law enforcement official might need to apprehend a criminal. It's critical information that a gun store owner might need to make sure that they don't sell a gun to somebody who lacks the legal ability to own one,” adds Husted.
The eWarrant system was tested in Meigs County in Southeast Ohio, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety is currently conducting outreach to additional agencies in all 88 counties to encourage the use of the free system.
