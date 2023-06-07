Ohio City man pleads not guilty to multiple counts of arson

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio City man is facing multiple charges for allegedly starting a string of fires in barns and other structures around Van Wert County.

Ohio City man pleads not guilty to multiple counts of arson

31-year-old Scott Keber is facing seven counts of aggravated arson and nine counts of arson. The charges range from first-degree felonies down to misdemeanor charges. Keber pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Wednesday and the bond was set at $225,000. Four of the dates on the indictment line up with the four barn fires that Van Wert law enforcement and the State Fire Marshal's Office were investigating, which did extensive property damage around Ohio City and one barn in Rockford.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.