August 30, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio – As students dive into the world of higher education, the Ohio Department of Commerce wants to highlight how crucial it is to keep safety in mind whether they're living on or off campus. The Commerce Divisions of State Fire Marshal and Industrial Compliance lead the way to ensure key education infrastructure function safely and provide prevention resources to keep students safe.
September’s Campus Safety Month raises awareness about the threat of fires in both on- and off-campus housing, putting relevant information in the hands of students, their parents, and campus housing staff and administrators, helping students make living spaces as safe as possible from fires and associated hazards.
"I am committed to help foster a culture of safety for students in Ohio's colleges and universities,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “By emphasizing fire prevention measures and promoting awareness, we can ensure that students have a safer and more secure academic experience."
According to Center for Campus Fire Safety, from January 2000 to April 2023, 94 fatal fires occurred on a college campus, in Greek housing, or in adjacent off-campus housing claiming 134 lives. Of the 94 fires, 38 were accidental involving cooking, candles, smoking, or electrical equipment, and resulted in 51 student fatalities and millions of dollars in damages.
The Division of Industrial Compliance also works to ensure safety on campuses, by providing both building plan examination and boiler and elevator inspections on thousands of campus buildings across the state.
"All construction on college and university campuses undergo rigorous review by our plans examiners,” said Superintendent Robb Coventry. “We ensure that each new structure adheres to Ohio Building Code standards. Once plans are approved, our inspectors assess the on-ground execution to ensure safety.”
Ohio campuses also undergo regular inspections of boilers and elevators, essential for maintaining optimal heating as temperatures drop, and ensuring safe elevators for students and faculty.
Commerce encourages parents to see the off-campus apartment or house where their child will be living before signing the lease. Students should make a habit of keeping prevention in mind while moving into their home away from home by:
Inspecting electrical cords
- Electrical cords can become damaged and frayed over time.
- If they show even the slightest damage, replace them immediately.
- Limit the number of cords running from a single outlet as this can cause overloading to occur.
Checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
- Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms once a month.
- Gently clean the alarms, as needed.
- If detectors are over 10 years old, have them replaced.
Practice safe cooking practices
- Do not leave any cooking area unattended.
- Set a timer as a reminder of the food you are preparing.
- Keep paper towels and napkins away from hot surfaces.
- Have an appropriate fire extinguisher handy.
To learn more about Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Compliance, visit com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/industrial-compliance. See additional fire prevention resources at the State Fire Marshal’s website: com.ohio.gov/fire.