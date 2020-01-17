Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office still investigating fatal fire

The Ohio Fire Marshal's Office is still trying to determine the cause of the fire that killed a mother and daughter at the beginning of the year.
According to a spokesperson for the fire marshal's office, the investigation of the fire that killed Heather and Destiney Money is still ongoing. The fire started at the Money's home on McPheron Road in the early morning hours of January 2, 2020. The home sustained heavy damage. Heather and Destiney were the only ones home at the time of the fire. A GoFundme account set up to help the Money family has raised over $10,000 so far.