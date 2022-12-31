Ohio SPCA & Humane Society taking in more abused and neglected animals than usual

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society needs help to care for an increased number of animals, some of them severely ill or injured.
Back in November, 23 Shih Tzus were rescued from an abusive environment, and since then all have made full recoveries, and all but one six-year-old male have found forever homes.
However, The Ohio SPCSA & Humane Society says they have seen an increased number of animals rescued from unsuitable homes in this past month with many of them sick or injured. The shelter is seeking monetary donations to help cover their medical costs to get them healthy enough to be adopted.
"We have Moon Pie here, for example, she got a pretty severe eye infection when she was only a couple of weeks old. She is on treatment for it but it mostly likely is going to require the removal of the eye. We do also have a Dobermann at this time that is in need of a leg amputation, so we're going to be trying to raise the funds for that to be done. We're estimating the surgery to cost about $800," says Rebekah Wolf, the manager at The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society.
The shelter also always needs donations of food and cleaning supplies, but especially now, as they prepare for the increase in surrendered animals that usually follows Christmas when some pets that were given as presents are no longer wanted.