Ohio SPCA & Humane Society taking in more abused and neglected animals than usual

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society needs help to care for an increased number of animals, some of them severely ill or injured.

Back in November, 23 Shih Tzus were rescued from an abusive environment, and since then all have made full recoveries, and all but one six-year-old male have found forever homes.

