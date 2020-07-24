Ohio Supreme Court allows Bar Exam to be taken online

A historic decision was made in the Ohio Supreme Court to allow the bar exam to be taken online this October.
On Tuesday this week, the Ohio Supreme Court announced that the Ohio Bar Examination will be postponed until October 5th and 6th, and people taking the test will have to complete it remotely by computer. The decision was made to ensure the safety of those who would be taking and administering the test amid the coronavirus crisis.
The temporary license that was given to the recent law school grads will be extended until they get the results back from the online bar exam in October. There is also an option for temporary license holders to take their bar exam in February 2021, extending their license until then.
For more information on the Ohio Bar Exam visit http://www.sconet.state.oh.us/.