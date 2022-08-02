(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat.
Voters today have been coming out surprisingly steady at Zion Lutheran Church, one of 33 polling locations in Allen County. While big ticket races like U.S. governor, U.S. Senate and Congress were decided in May, today we are voting for state central committee members and state representatives. Your vote decides who makes the laws in our state which impacts how much you pay in state taxes, how public schools are funded, Ohio's mimimum wage, business regulations and more. We spoke with a poll worker at Zion Lutheran Church to see how voter turnout is going for today's special election.
"It's not been a mad rush, but it's been definitely steady. I think as the day goes on it's going to get busier, which is good. Nice build-up for November and November will probably be a mad rush all day long," says poll worker Deb Morey.
You have until 7:30PM to go cast your vote. You can find your precinct and polling location at voteohio.gov.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!