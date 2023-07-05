July 5, 2023, Media Release from OhioHealth: VAN WERT, Ohio – A new OhioHealth mobile mammography unit will make it easier and more convenient for women to get life-saving mammograms, bringing services to the workplace and close to home.
Starting in July, the unit will serve patients in counties near the US Route 30 corridor. The state-of-the-art mobile unit will provide mammography at businesses, healthcare provider offices and community events such as health fairs and church gatherings. OhioHealth expects to see eight to 12 patients in a typical day.
“We at OhioHealth deeply believe that all members of our community deserve access to equitable healthcare,” said Arvinder Bhinder, MD, OhioHealth medical oncologist. “Life gets busy, and that's where our new mobile mammography unit comes in. We designed this unit to address barriers while also providing the same privacy and care as coming into your doctor's office.”
Stanley Black and Decker in Shelby is one of the businesses that will benefit from the mobile unit. “Removing the barrier of having to take time off work to receive this important screening will be a game changer,” said Ashle Finney, HR director, Stanley Black and Decker. “Our staff appreciates the convenience. They can walk from their work site, have their screening and return to work within a matter of a few minutes. We are thankful to OhioHealth for providing this service to our community.”
Funding for the mobile unit came from more than $1.5 million in donations ranging from $1 to $650,000, said Erin Stine, OhioHealth Foundation senior advisor for philanthropy. “The generosity of our communities never ceases to amaze me,” Stine said. “With the funds raised to launch this mobile mammography unit, we will be able to meet our community members where they are, providing greater access to lifesaving breast screenings.”
Major funders for the project include:
- AEP Foundation
- Richland County Foundation
- S.N. and Ada Ford Foundation
- Mansfield Hospital Auxiliary
- Marion General Hospital Foundation
- The Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation
- OhioHealth Physician Group – Mansfield General Surgery
- Curtis and Deanna Gingrich
- Bruce and Cindy Hagen
- The Shirley Schluter Cancer Fund and Mansfield Motor Group
- Vinson and Teresa Yates
Mammography services are covered by most insurances. OhioHealth will work to ensure that all eligible patients receive mammograms, regardless of ability to pay.
“Early breast cancer is curable,” Joy Bischoff, interim president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital said. “We hope that this unit is the first step for our community members to be empowered to take charge of their health. If you see the mobile unit around town, please let it be a reminder to consider early screening for yourself and encourage your loved ones to consider it, too.”
Those interested in having the mobile mammography unit on site should call the scheduling office at 567-309-2512 for more information.
About OhioHealth
Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.
Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 14 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.