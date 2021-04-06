A law now goes into effect that changes use of a firearm policy.
The "Stand Your Ground" law goes into effect in the state of Ohio effective April 6, 2021. In the past, the law required a person to retreat from a hostile situation before using their firearm in self-defense. The new law now eliminates that requirement.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill changing the use of firearm policy back in January of this year.
Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick states that there are still factors that you need to be aware of when it comes to the new law.
"It's important to remember really two things that remain. Number one is you can't be at fault at creating the situation you find yourself in, other words you can't provoke somebody and then expect to be able to use self defense," said Waldick. "The second part of that is it's also important to remember that you have to find yourself lawfully where you are at, in other words, you cannot break in somewhere and claim self-defense. Those are the two things that have not changed."
Waldick also says that you must feel that you are in danger or serious bodily harm before you use deadly force.