Oliphant has his case bound over to Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a murder charge for the shooting death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine will now have his case bound over to the county.

Oliphant has his case bound over to Allen County

21-year-old Michael Oliphant will now have his case moved over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. Lima police say that they received a call out of 100 Rosedale Avenue on February 15th for a report of a shooting, there they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. During the preliminary hearing, it was revealed that Oliphant may be tied to a shooting at Feltz Chiropractic that occurred moments before the Rosedale shooting.

Oliphant has his case bound over to Allen County

"The call came in that a shots fired call at 1517 Allentown Road here in Lima, Allen County. Which would be Feltz Chiropractic, they stated that a black male dressed in all red fired shots at the workers, he then took off running. While dispatch was sending patrol units, they learned that a male subject in a white vehicle had possibly been shot at that time as well, somewhere on Rosedale Avenue," stated Matt Boss, Lima police detective.

Oliphant's bond was also stayed at one million dollars.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.