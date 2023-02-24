Oliphant has his case bound over to Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man facing a murder charge for the shooting death of 59-year-old Kirk Perine will now have his case bound over to the county.
21-year-old Michael Oliphant will now have his case moved over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. Lima police say that they received a call out of 100 Rosedale Avenue on February 15th for a report of a shooting, there they found Perine dead from a gunshot wound. During the preliminary hearing, it was revealed that Oliphant may be tied to a shooting at Feltz Chiropractic that occurred moments before the Rosedale shooting.
"The call came in that a shots fired call at 1517 Allentown Road here in Lima, Allen County. Which would be Feltz Chiropractic, they stated that a black male dressed in all red fired shots at the workers, he then took off running. While dispatch was sending patrol units, they learned that a male subject in a white vehicle had possibly been shot at that time as well, somewhere on Rosedale Avenue," stated Matt Boss, Lima police detective.
Oliphant's bond was also stayed at one million dollars.