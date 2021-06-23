One injured in crash at Grubb and Piquad Roads intersection

American Township Fire & EMS responded to the intersection of Grubb and Piquad Roads just after 3:30 PM on Wednesday for a collision involving two SUVs.
The Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Grubb Road when they failed to stop at the posted signs. They entered the path of a Cadillac heading west on Piquad Road and were struck before coming to rest in a nearby corn field.
Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. Police say the driver of the Jeep was transported with minor injuries while the Cadillac driver walked away with a few scratches.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post also assisted on the scene.