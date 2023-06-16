One of the suspects believed to be involved in the W. Wayne Street shooting makes his initial court appearance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who was arrested by Lima police for a shooting on West Wayne Street made his initial appearance in Lima Municipal Court.
33-year-old Cortey Edwards is facing a single charge of felonious assault. Police say that Cortey, as well as 31-year-old Tyshawn Edwards, were involved in a shooting on June 9th at 3:43 p.m. at 903 West Wayne Street. Police found 33-year-old James Evans of Lima suffering serious injuries at that location and had to be transported. Edwards is currently out on a $50,000 dollar bond of cash surety and will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22, 2023.