One of the suspects believed to be involved in the W. Wayne Street shooting makes his initial court appearance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who was arrested by Lima police for a shooting on West Wayne Street made his initial appearance in Lima Municipal Court.

One of the suspects believed to be involved in the W. Wayne Street shooting makes his initial court appearance

33-year-old Cortey Edwards is facing a single charge of felonious assault. Police say that Cortey, as well as 31-year-old Tyshawn Edwards, were involved in a shooting on June 9th at 3:43 p.m. at 903 West Wayne Street. Police found 33-year-old James Evans of Lima suffering serious injuries at that location and had to be transported. Edwards is currently out on a $50,000 dollar bond of cash surety and will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 22, 2023.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.