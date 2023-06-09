Two arrested for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is looking into a shooting that landed one person in the hospital.
Police were called out around 3:45 on Friday afternoon to 903 West Wayne Street. Detectives tell us 33-year-old James Evans of Lima was the victim and had serious injuries. He had been taken to Mercy Health - St. Rita's in a private car for treatment.
Through the investigation, two suspects were identified and located - 33-year-old Cortey D. Edwards and 31-year-old Tyshawn Edwards, both of Lima. They are awaiting charges in the Allen County Jail.
Anyone with information on the case, can call the Lima Police Department at (419) 227-4444.
Full Press Release from the Lima Police Department:
