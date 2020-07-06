One person dead, one person injured during an early morning jet ski accident

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating a Monday morning fatal accident on Grand Lake St. Marys.
Rescue crews were called out to the lake around 12:30 am Monday when someone was hearing screams coming from the water. Crews discovered a jet ski crashed. The driver was found dead, and the passenger had minor injuries. No names have been released and the incident remains under investigation. Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina and Montezuma Fire Departments assisted at the scene.