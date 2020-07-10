One person has died after a two car accident in Ada Thursday night

One person is dead after a two-car crash in the village of Ada Thursday night.
The Ada Police Department says just after 6 pm, they were called out to the intersection of S. Johnson and E. Lehr Ave. A vehicle driven by Billie Boutwell was traveling south when it was struck in the passenger side by a vehicle driven by Catherine Summit. Summit, Boutwell, and her passenger Aaron Evans were taken to Lima Memorial Health System with injuries. Evans died later from his injuries he suffered in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.
Media Release from the Ada Police Department 7/10/20: On Thursday July 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM, officers of the Ada Police Department were dispatched to the scene of an injury accident at the intersection of s. Johnson St. and E. Lehr Ave. in the Village of Ada, Ohio Ada Fire, Ada EMS and Alger EMS also responded.
Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that a vehicle driven by Billie Boutwell, with Aaron Evans as a passenger, was southbound on S. Johnson St. Her vehicle was struck on the passenger’s side by a vehicle driven by Catherine Summit, who according to eyewitnesses, had just run a stop sign on E. Lehr Ave.
All three were injured in the crash and transported to Lima Memorial Hospital. Aaron Evans later died at the hospital from wounds that he appeared to have suffered from the crash.
The Ada Police department with the assistance of Hardin County Sheriff’s office and other agencies are currently investigating the details of the crash. No further information at this time.