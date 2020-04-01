One transported after stabbing near Catalpa Ave. and Sugar St.

One person was transported to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing.
Officers responded to a call around 4:50 p.m. to the area of Catalpa Avenue and Sugar Street. While traveling to the scene, witnesses informed officers the vehicle with both the suspect and victim inside had fled the scene.
Once officers located and stopped the vehicle, they discovered 31-year-old Deandria Watkins in the back seat with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Lima Memorial Health System for treatment.
The suspect and driver of the vehicle was 60-year-old Keith Watts of Lima. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Allen County Jail for suspicion of felonious assault.