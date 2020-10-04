Students at Ohio Northern University are encouraging one another to stay positive during these stressful times.
An encouragement wall has been set up in McIntosh Center filled with positive messages from students. Some messages read "You are loved" and "Keep going, it gets better".
The project was started by the University's Counseling Center, who wanted to find a way to help improve student mental health on campus. The center says that with the COVID-19 Pandemic, it limited them on ideas of what they could do.
The idea on an encouragement wall allowed the counseling center to have students remain socially distant and still be able to deliver words of encouragement to one another.
"This was a way that we could have that student involvement, and have them hear from their peers words of encouragement, especially what can I do when I'm struggling," said Marcia Kostoff, a Mental Health Counselor at ONU.
Students have already shared positive feedback with the counseling center, stating that the wall has made their day better whenever they look at it.
The goal of the project was simple: to encourage students during a difficult time. The counseling center hopes that the wall sends a clear positive message to students who are struggling.
"I think, if nothing else, that you are loved and that you matter... that other people care about you." said Kostoff.