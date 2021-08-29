Open house at new school gets kids & families excited for the school year

Elementary students at Elida get to enjoy their first school year in the brand new school.
It’s a great time to be a young Bulldog. Families came out to the elementary school to check out the new space their children will be learning in.
The open house ceremony thanked the community for voting yes to the levy that allowed them to build this school. After having so many issues with the old school, teachers are happy to be settling into their new classrooms for many reasons.
Angie Spragg, a kindergarten teacher says, “Definitely the space, the air conditioning, the new playground, we’re excited about that, not having to worry about gym and lunch at the same time, it’s nice to have designated spaces for those and just the excitement that it’s bringing to the community.”
It’s been almost two years exactly since the groundbreaking of the school, and students watched it be built right outside their old classroom windows every day. There was much anticipation for the new school as it is almost double the size of the old one, with up-to-date technology. Even though the past year with the pandemic, the school was able to open right on time for this school year.
Joel Parker, the treasurer at Elida schools says, “When you look at construction costs today and the delays today, we’re so excited that we’re ending a project on time, we’re on
budget, and you’re going to see a high-quality building that’s going to be kid-friendly and it’s going to be constructed that it’s going to be up for probably the next 80 to 100 years.”
There will be an additional open house at the new school on September 2nd, and the first official day of school for the Elida Bulldogs is September 7th.