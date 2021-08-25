OSU to require vaccination against COVID-19 at all campuses

The Ohio State University is now requiring all faculty, staff, and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
This comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on August 23. In a letter from University President Kristina Johnson, the deadline for students, faculty, and staff to receive at least the first dose is October 15th.
This also includes all branch campuses, and Lima Dean Tim Rehner says this announcement is a good step towards keeping everyone on campus safe.
"This is a good opportunity to move us together as Buckeyes, and I think it’s a great strategy for dealing with what has been spread of COVID in Ohio," said Rehner.
Dean Rehner encourages students to stay enrolled during the fall, and if they're not vaccinated yet, they have that opportunity during the fall semester.