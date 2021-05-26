Ottawa Metro Park beach to reopen on May 29th

A local beach is set to reopen for the season over the weekend. The Ottawa Metro Park beach will officially open for the summer starting on May 29th.
This will be the first time the beach has been open since 2019, as last year the pandemic kept the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District from having a season. They say that people have been eager to get back to enjoying some time near the water.
"We’ve had a lot of phone calls this week from people asking if it’s going to be open," said JAMPD director Tyler Black. "Some of the amenities that we’re going to have there are our aqua jump, some of the smaller slides for the kids to play on, and just the fact that it’s a beach - you can lay out in the sun and jump in the water if you want to."
The park district is also looking for more lifeguards to work at the beach this summer. If you're interested, you can call (419) 221-1232.