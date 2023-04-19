P&G starts scholarship fund to address the need for skilled engineers in our area

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new scholarship looks to address the need for highly skilled engineers in our area.
Procter & Gamble will be providing four full-tuition scholarships to Ohio State Lima engineering technology students. The fund was created after Ohio manufacturers called for more engineers who have general manufacturing and technology skills. OSU officials say the scholarship, along with their hands-on learning courses, will mean more engineers ready to make a local impact.
"The very best learning we think is when students are in labs, in settings, in manufacturing facilities, on what they are actually going to be doing, actually practicing it, and doing projects that will give them a lot of experience, and there is no better way to do that in an environment like this," said Ryan Schmiesing, vice provost for outreach and engagement.
OSU Lima and P&G both say that the scholarships will lead to nurturing a more diverse community with students staying local after their education.
"They can come here they are close to home, and be in a community environment to get a world-class education in a world-class facility with world-class partners, and then hopefully do internships and that type of experience in their course work, allow them to seek employment and stay in the community if that's what they want to do," added Schmiesing.
More information on the technology program can be found on OSU Lima's website.