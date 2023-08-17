Parker gets community control for attempted felonious assault charge

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets community control for threatening his mother with a knife during an incident in February.
25-year-old Austin Parker was sentenced to three years of community control on the charge of attempted felonious assault. According to law enforcement, Parker was arguing with his mother and her husband at a home on Valley Way. He went inside and grabbed a knife and threatened to kill his mother. Her husband went and got a gun and ordered him to drop the knife. Parker, who was on medication for mental issues, tried to go for an insanity plea, but he was found competent to stand trial and took a plea deal for lesser charges.