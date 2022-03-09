PASS reminds residents about the financial and mental impacts of gambling

Excessive gambling can bring major financial hardships, with some people overspending or borrowing money to gamble.
Stress on mental health is also possible when it comes to gambling.
Rick Skilliter, Executive Director of PASS, says that those who plan on gambling should have a plan in place when it comes to how much money to use, and more importantly, when to stop.
"We always encourage folks to know what you are going to have in your bank account before you start spending it," Skilliter explains. "Make sure you accounted for everything before you use, what we hope would be, surplus money. With the price of life right now, it's getting harder and harder to come by. So please, make sure you know the money that you are spending and you have that before you go out and spend it."
An increase in gambling aspects has also arrived in mobile applications and games, with some being accessible to children. PASS says that setting parental controls and well as having a talk with your children is important.
"Having a frank and honest discussion about your concerns, and then try to limit access," said Skilliter. "Which may mean keeping those apps off of the phone or keeping a better tab on where people are and what they are doing."
