Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County.
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
"Brand new product line. The EV, electric vehicle schoolbus is kind of the buzzword right now. The hydrogen, really brand new state of the art. We're going to be the only company in the country building a hydrogen-powered school bus," explained Brian Barrington, president of Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC.
Pegasus started up 15 months ago and Barrington says that the demand for product is far greater than what they anticipated which led them to this 25-acre shovel-ready location. Shawnee Township, Shawnee School District, and Allen County commissioners have all approved the abatement for Pegasus to move forward.
"Basically, we're abating taxes that don't exist today. It's on the construction and it will be reduced for a 10-year period. So it is an increase in the taxes that will be assessed on the facility once it's completed. Not on the Ag use that it is today," stated Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner.
Barrington says they hope to break ground as soon as possible and be under roof this time next year. They currently employ 17 at their Dunkirk location and hope to expand to upwards of 60 employees at the new facility.
