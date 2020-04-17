People are turning to home improvement projects while quarantined in their house

With many stuck inside their four walls during quarantine, people have turned to home improvement projects while they wait out the pandemic.
The Ace in Delphos has seen a lot more traffic since the pandemic started with more people ready to start their next home improvement projects, or in some cases, finish the projects they’ve been putting off.
Jeff Fritz, the owner and manager at the Delphos Ace says, “I actually had a guy in yesterday tell me he had an item that he’d been working on for 10 years inside his house and he was finally going to finish it, so yeah, people are definitely doing stuff that they’d normally wouldn’t do.”
Ace says they’ve had such an increase in demand that it’s hard to keep up with it. Among the most sold items in the store are tools for yard work and gardening, and paint supplies. They say that Ace doesn’t have a single roll of painters tape in any warehouse in the country.
To keep up with the State’s safety measures, Ace has implemented a curbside pickup system so customers don’t even need to come into the store.