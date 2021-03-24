People hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday.
This happened around 11:15 am at the Marathon gas station on North West Street. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that two vehicles were involved, and several people were transported to the hospital.
Fire and EMS crews from Bath and American Township, along with Lima fire and the Allen County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.
State patrol is still investigating this crash and will release more information once it becomes available.