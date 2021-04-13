Perry proTECH breaks ground on new facility

Out on Commerce Parkway, a construction project will soon be underway for Perry proTECH. The print and imaging business has been in the community for over 56 years, and felt like it was about time they built up a new location for their headquarters.
"It became pretty evident that it was time for us to start looking at options," said Pat Summers, president of Perry proTECH. "We really looked all over the place for existing facilities, but as time went on, it became very evident that we were going to need to make an investment in some land and build our own facility."
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new facility, and those with Perry proTECH say the location is perfect for expanding their company as they look towards the future. "It allows for a facility to house both our warehousing and distribution, as well as our administrative offices," said Summers. "It really just puts us in a position for the future for growth, recruitment, and really success of the business."
Perry proTECH joins Logoplaste as a recent addition to the Commerce Parkway area, which was established as the Bob Evans facility moved in about 15 years ago. The Allen Economic Development Group was a big part in helping these companies expand in Lima, and they say it’s a group effort to get things done.
"We work closely with the county commissioners, with the city of Lima, with the Perry Township trustees," said Dave Stratton, president and CEO of AEDG. "The Allen Economic Development Group is supportive of businesses like Perry proTECH, and we are so thankful that they have chosen to build their facility here, where they can bring all their employees under one roof."
Perry proTECH expects to be able to move into the completed facility by the summer of next year.