Perry Township Trustee kicks off campaign for Allen County Commissioner

A Perry Township Trustee officially kicked off his campaign for Allen County Commissioner on Sunday.
Norm Capps has been a trustee for Perry Township for fourteen years. Capps held his campaign kickoff at the Pipefitters Local 776 Union Hall.
"I learned what it meant to serve my fellow Americans when I was a soldier in Vietnam," said Capps in a press release. "With my background in economic development, family farming, and managing big projects and budgets, I feel I am uniquely qualified to serve Allen County residents."
Capps was previously appointed by the Allen County Commissioners to serve on the Allen County Development Corporation.