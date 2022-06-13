Pilot seriously injured in plane crash south of Bluffton Airport

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., the Findlay troopers say that 48-year-old Robert Searfoss of New Bavaria, Ohio, lost control of his Cessna and crashed nose-first into a field just south of the airport. He sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Toledo Saint Vincent Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
Media Release from the Findlay post of the Ohio State HighwayPatrol:Findlay – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury airplane crash that occurred on June 13, 2022 at approximately 5:15 PM. The crash occurred in a field south of the Bluffton Airport.
The Patrol was assisted by the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office, the village of Bluffton Police Department, the Village of Bluffton Fire Department, Mercy Health Life Flight and the FAA. The crash remains under investigation.
