Plow crews get ready for snowfall

Staying ahead of the snow was the key as both the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Allen County Engineer's Office sent out their crews to get the roads ready.
Behind the garage at ODOT District 1, there's 4,200 tons of salt that will be used throughout the season to help with the road clearing process. Some of that salt was loaded up with snow plows, who were sent out to roads throughout our area as we prepare for the first few inches of snow this season.
Sometimes ODOT uses the salt in a brine to treat the roads before the weather gets bad, but for this particular snowstorm,, that wasn't an option at the beginning.
"The system started out being a rain event, which enables us not to use salt brine in the beginning of the process, so the roads aren’t treated currently," said Andy Wita, transportation manager for ODOT District 1. "We have 14 trucks out spreading traditional rock salt, along with brine now that it has started to snow."
Not too far from ODOT, trucks at the Allen County Engineer's Office were also being loaded up with salt this afternoon to make their rounds around the county.
"We’re planning on sending 16 trucks out because we have no salt down on the roads, the overheads, bridges, stop signs, we’re going to put some material down just for when the temperature does drop," said Daren Leis, road superintendent for the engineer's office.
Crews will be out for several hours as the storm rolls through, meaning that if you're out and about, you'll likely see a few plows and trucks. Those that are and will be working on the road ask that you just be mindful.
"Being the first snow of the year, it’s great if drivers could give snow plows the room and the opportunity to get the roads clean - essentially they’re out there for the traveling public," Wita said.