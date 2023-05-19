Poets, Lyricists, & Creative Writers Come Together for Poetry in Sugar Alley at ArtSpace/Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Poetry and creative writing filled the air Friday evening inside ArtSpace/Lima.
ArtSpace/Lima hosted "Poetry in Sugar Alley" inside the gallery due to the rain. Despite the weather, dozens of poets, lyricists, and creative writers attended under the guidance of Lima's Poet Laureate, Tim Cheeseman, to present their works. Friday night's event was filled with both experts and newcomers in poetry, and all in attendance Friday night received an opportunity to listen to each other's works and grow as a writer.
"They can listen to these others and kind of gauge what they are doing, but it's the critical talk that goes back and forth. They'll be able to comment about a different poem or maybe someone sequencing of words. So, it's a learning experience also, but it's just a great outlet," says Sally Windle, Executive Director, ArtSpace/Lima.
If you are interested in writing poetry and would like to explore your ideas further, Cheeseman has office hours on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 5 pm inside ArtSpace/Lima.