Updated: The portion of Elida Road has reopened.
Elida Road between Rosedale Avenue and Cole Street closed for an amount of time on Wednesday after a car versus pole accident.
The Ohio Highway Patrol says that at 11:40 AM, an Audi A4 was driving east on Elida Road when it struck a phone pole, causing the pole to collapse and wires to lay on the street.
A semi that was also traveling eastbound then hit the wires, causing further damage.
The driver of the Audi A4 did not sustain any injuries and was not transported from the scene.
Elida Road between Rosedale Avenue and Cole Street was closed while crews work on scene. A cause of the accident is still under investigation.