Portion of I-75 in Bluffton renamed Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - When driving through Bluffton on I-75 -- you will be able to see a memorial sign to remember the ultimate sacrifice that a Bluffton officer made for his community.
A portion of I-75 at mile marker 139 Northbound and 143 Southbound will be renamed the "Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway". Officials say 42-year-old Dominic Francis was struck and killed by the suspects' vehicle as he tried to put down stop sticks. Francis was a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Department and a coach at Cory Rawson Schools.
The idea for the memorial was started by Chad Cupples, who worked with Officer Francis in Bluffton. The idea eventually turned into House Bill 702 which was introduced by Speaker Bob Cupp and Representative Jon Cross.
The sign will serve as an important reminder of how Francis protected his community.
"We are always going to be able to reflect -- and not forget someone that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our community," said Ryan Burkholder, Bluffton Police Chief.
Francis' family were emotional during the unveiling. Ricki Francis, Dominic's wife, says that her family always thinks about Dominic every day and that the renaming of the portion of the highway will remind them of his work to not only keep them safe but the entire community safe.
"Because now every time that we get to go down the highway, we’ll get to see his name, and we get to remember him not for the place that he died, but for the fact that now that the whole strip of Bluffton is remembering him," said Francis.
The room was filled by Bluffton police officers as well as officers from other jurisdictions. Community members who were impacted either directly or indirectly by Francis were also in attendance, showing that he is still being remembered by many.
"He was a peacemaker, and a protector his whole life," Francis said. "And so he sacrificed to stop those guys and saved many other lives that could have been jeopardizing that day. He died in honor of what he loved doing the most."
"He really lived up to the title of what a law enforcement officer is for our community," said Burkholder.