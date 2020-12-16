Portman talks about sticking points in next COVID relief bill

Washington lawmakers are close to getting another coronavirus relief package passed if they can get past a couple of sticking points.
A $900 billion COVID emergency relief bill could be included in a budget bill that will keep the U.S. government funded past this Friday. But there are two issues that seem to be holding up finalizing the deal. The Democrats are looking for additional funding for local governments and the Republicans are looking for COVID liability protection for businesses. Sen. Rob Portman has been working with a bipartisan group of senators on the COVID relief bill and says liability protection is important in keeping businesses open in the future.
“This is a short-term emergency measure that would last one year from the date of the enactment or the end of the public health emergency,” says Sen. Portman. “I think it is balanced in that it allows people to bring lawsuits and it certainly does not protect those people who have not followed the rules and that is important to say to ensure bad actions will be held accountable. But if you try your best to comply with government guidance which has been all over the places, you know, regarding this pandemic, then you will be protected.”
Lawmakers haven't passed any new COVID-19 relief funding since July.