Press Release from the United Way of Auglaize County:
Monetary Assistance
The following resources are recommendations for individuals and families who need assistance during this time.
Auglaize County Job & Family Services:
567-242-2750
There are currently grant funds available up to $500 for qualified applicants for rent and utility payments.
1. Must complete a PRC application
2. Must have a minor child in the home (or be pregnant)
3. Must be below 200% poverty level income
4. Must provide a bill for the household
Call with questions or to request an application.
West Ohio Community Action Partnership:
419-227-2586
Is still providing services including rent and utility assistance for those who qualify.
Filing for Unemployment: If you or your spouse's employment has been affected by COVID-19 you could be eligible for unemployment. Use this handy guide to see how. If you need additional information about how unemployment has changed for COVID-19 you can read some frequently asked questions here.
**Use mass layoff number 2000180
Small Business Assistance: If you're a small business or sole proprietorship you can find information about services provided through the SBA office here. Loans and grants are being provided, included Paycheck Protection for employees.
To check out a more detailed list of services provided by the State during this time please see: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/
Food Assistance for Kids
The following locations and organizations are providing meals and to-go food boxes for kids. Monday-Wednesday-Friday lunch pick-ups are provided to students by St Marys and Wapakoneta City School Districts. Children/Families in Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville are asked to reach out to the school district directly if assistance is needed.
Buckland
Monday, Wednesday, Friday pick-up lunches:
Buckland School 11:30-11:45 AM
Cridersville
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays pick-up lunches:
Cridersville Library 11-11:20 AM
Waverly St Apartments CV 11:25-11:45 AM
Meadowbrook Condos CV 11:55-12:15 PM
New Hampshire
Weekly food bag pick-ups at
New Hampshire Community Church
Fridays 1-3 PM
St Johns
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays pick-up lunches:
St Johns Fire Department 11:30-11:45 AM
St Marys
Monday, Wednesday, Friday pick-up lunches:
**No Lunch on Friday, April 10th
West Intermediate School Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM
Dave Wright's BBQ Stand 11-11:30 AM
2100 Celina Road 1:45-12:15 PM
2nd Beach 12:30-1 PM
East Primary Bus Loop 11-12:30 PM
Corner of Columbia/Knoxville 11-11:30 AM
Corner of Beech/Weston 11:45-12:15 PM
Corner of Townview/Greenville 12:30-1 PM
Uniopolis
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays pick-up lunches:
Uniopolis Fire Department 11-11:15 AM
Wapakoneta
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays pick-up lunches:
Wapakoneta Middle School 11-11:30 AM
Normandy Ridge 11-11:15 AM
The Dance Centre 11:20-11:35 AM
Centennial/Optimists Park 11-11:15 AM
Valley View 11:25-11:45 AM
Quaker Run 11-11:15 AM
Utility Assistance
The Governor has ordered the waiving of reconnection fees and disconnects during this time. Please remember that your bill will continue to accumulate during this time. If possible, pay all or some of your bill each month to avoid a large charge later. If you will need payment assistance please call your provider directly and put a plan in place as soon as possible. Each location is different so please be armed to ask questions and look for solutions.
Service Providers:
AEP: 1-800-672-2231
Dominion: 800-362-7557
Midwest Electric: 800-962-3830
City of Wapakoneta: 419-738-3011
City of St Marys: 419-303-3303
Village of Cridersville: 419-645-4883
Village of Minster: 419-628-1037
Village of New Bremen: 419-629-2447
Village of New Knoxville: 419-753-2160
Village of Waynesfield: 419-568-4991
Assistance Agencies:
West Ohio Community Action: The HEAP program for electric/gas assistance has been extended to May 1st. Families must be at 175% of federal poverty level and reside in Auglaize, Allen or Mercer Counties. Call to schedule an appointment.
419-227-2586
Assistance with Family Meals
Agape Ministries
Food Pantry Days Tuesday and Thursday 12 - 4:30 PM
*Please remember your photo ID and current proof of residence.
Mercy Unlimited
Please call 419-738-3161 and leave a message about services needed: food, clothing, etc.
St Paul UCC New Bremen
Monday-Friday
10-12 PM and 1-3 PM
Tuesday Evening
5:30-7:30 PM
Ring doorbell on the East side double doors.
Assistance for Seniors
Auglaize County Council on Aging
Can deliver meals, prescriptions, etc right to your home.
Call 419-394-8252
Free Books for Kids Age 0-5
The Imagination Library is now available in Auglaize County!
Go to ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll to sign up your child!
Auglaize County Emergency COVID-19 Fund
Please consider giving to our emergency fund to assist our agencies during this time of crisis.
Text: "Lunch2020" to 44321 and follow the link
By Mail: PO Box 18 Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Monthly Madness Raffle
We are continuing our monthly raffle! Buy tickets online here and get into a chance to win $150, $75, or $50 each month!
Each month we will be highlighting a different agency as part of the process to tell you about the great work they do not only during this crisis but all year long.
In April we'll be highlighting the Auglaize County Crisis Center!
Get Counted!
Don't foreget to complete your household's US Census form.
Not only does the Census ensure we have the right number of Representatives it also helps with Government Assistance dollars, school funding, Head Start, Highway funding, Cooperative Extension Funding (such as 4-H and Master Gardeners) and even Firefighter funding!