Prison inmate gets more time for committing child pornography crimes again

An inmate is given more prison time after being found with a cell phone with graphic images on it.

Michael Porter was sentenced to 21 more years in prison. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty on ten charges of "pandering sexually-oriented material of a minor" and ten charges of "illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material". A cell phone had been passed around Allen-Oakwood Correctional when it came into Porter's possession. The prosecutor says he downloaded several images of minors in sex acts. 

Porter was serving time for similar charges from Seneca County.

 

