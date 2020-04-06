Prison time given to Lima woman convicted of shooting into a Brower Road home

A Lima woman convicted of shooting into a home has been sentenced to prison.

36-year-old Julia Slayton was sentenced to six years in prison for improperly discharging a firearm into a home with a firearm specification. A jury found her guilty of the September 2018 offense. Witnesses said Slayton was running around Willow Lake Apartments firing a gun. A bullet had struck a Brower Road home with a mother and her son inside, but uninjured. Slayton claims she was in an altercation with the father of one of her children when he hit her in the head. She said after that, she remembers having the gun, but doesn't remember firing it or what she was firing at.

"The cabinet where the bullet went through in her residence is the cabinet where her two-year-old son would often get into to get snacks for himself," said Destiny Caldwell, assistant Allen County prosecutor. "That bullet traveled through that cabinet and then landed in the dining room wall."

"I want to let everyone know that I'm not a violent person," said Slayton. "He was over there putting his hands on me. Like, I'm not making up excuses."

Slayton also has another case pending with the charge of passing bad checks. She was given credit for 581 days served in jail.

 

