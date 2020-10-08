Proceeds from NKTelco fishing tournament will go to Travis Mills Foundation

This weekend, NKTelco in New Knoxville will be hosting a fishing tournament to raise funds and awareness for a nonprofit organization for veterans.
The tournament, titled “Never Give Up, Never Quit”, will be held at Delaware Lake in Delaware, Ohio this Saturday, October 10th. It will be filmed and aired as a Veteran's Day special on NKTelco's Pursuit Channel, their website, and Fox SportsTime Ohio. All proceeds from the event will go to the Travis Mills Foundation, an organization founded after its namesake suffered serious injuries while on duty in Afghanistan. His foundation now offers veterans and their families a week-long retreat in Maine to participate in rehab activities, relax, and connect with other military families.
“It’s a great organization for disabled Vets," says Russ Bailey, host of NKTelco's BrushPile Fishing Show. "We wanted to do something to help the Vets. I think we’re going to raise close to $25,000 for his foundation. All the crappie anglers, not just from Ohio, but we’ve got anglers from other states. They have really came together and I think we’re going to have a great event.”
Registration for the event is still open. It can be done by visiting brushpilefishing.com or by signing up the morning of the tournament. And if you would like to meet Travis Mills himself, he will be in attendance.