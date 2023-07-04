Prominent car show community members and veterans honored at Veterans Appreciation Cruise-In

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Star Spangled Spectacular's car show thanked veterans and some important members of the car community for their service.
The Veterans Appreciation Cruise-In at Faurot Park Tuesday afternoon featured around 100 cars, some well over a century old.
Organizers of the show took out time to present a plaque to Linda Lombardo to honor her late husband Joe for all the work he put into helping and supporting local car shows over the years. The crowd also stopped to listen to the national anthem, then those in charge of the car show reminded everyone why we should be thinking about veterans on Independence Day.
"We really appreciate what the veterans do for us and without them, we wouldn't have the freedoms that we have today. So, we want to show their appreciation with this car show each year," explained Bob Laman, co-chair of the car show.
Another Major supporter and organizer of area car shows, co-chair of the Veterans Appreciation Cruise-In, Andy Marvola, was also surprised with a plaque of his own, recognizing his contributions to the community.
"If you want to do it right, you've got to put in time and effort. I'm one that likes to do it right, so we put in the time and effort. I appreciate it. You gotta appreciate all the guys out here and everyone that comes and everybody that comes in here. You can't say enough for them," Marvola said.
Joe Lombardo's classic 1957 Chevy was also on display in his memory.