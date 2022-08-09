Psychologist offers advice on the benefits of intuitive eating vs. dieting

With so many diets out there these days, it's easy to get overwhelmed. But psychologists say it doesn't have to be that way and they suggest switching to intuitive eating instead.
Intuitive eating is very different from traditional dieting. When it comes to traditional dieting, an individual is given a set of rules to follow to help lose weight. Whereas with intuitive eating, you learn to listen to what your body needs. There are also no foods that are considered off limits. However, that's not to say you should be eating whatever you want when you want. The key is to know when you're actually hungry. So, what should beginners keep in mind when getting started? Doctors suggest eating when you're hungry, recognizing when you're satisfied, and mindfully eating a wide range of nutritious foods.
"Studies have shown that people who do intuitive eating have higher retention rates in regards to this way of eating than dieting, so they looked at people who started dieting and people who have done intuitive eating and they have found that they are able to sustain it for the long-term," explained Psychologist Susan Albers, Cleveland Clinic.
Intuitive eating is an approach everyone can use. However, you should speak with your physician first if you have certain medical issues, like diabetes or high blood pressure.
