Public input will soon be collected for new pool plans

The public will soon be asked for their input in a new city pool.
After the decision to close the Schoonover Pool last year, the city has been looking into their options on how to move forward. Next week, through contractor Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., surveys will be conducted to find out what the public would like to see with a new pool.
Those involved with the project say it's important that they hear from the community before setting anything in stone.
"We want to do this right," said Ric Stolly, City of Lima Deputy Public Works Director I. "The last time that we did this was 80-some years ago, and so when you have this kind of investment, you want to do it right. You get out and you get the appropriate input, put it together, make your decisions based on that input, and you’re on the road to a successful project."
The surveys will be available beginning next week on the city's website, and for pick up at the city building and at the parks office at 900 South Collett Street.