Putnam County Fair dedicates a day to senior citizens

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A local county fair organized a special day dedicated to its senior citizens.
Thursday, the Putnam County Fair held its annual "Senior Day" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals 62 and above could enter for free and had access to various entertainment options, such as vendor booths, presentations, and complimentary boxed lunches. Furthermore, musicians Joel Starkey and JD Owen performed covers of classic hits at the entertainment tent located on the fairgrounds. The event was filled with enjoyable activities and experiences for all attendees.
"Our vendors are specifically, kind of, targeting things that senior citizens would need regarding insurance, healthcare options, home-health options, and that type of thing. We also had a speaker that we've had for the last couple of years, and he talked about a health-related topic. This year he spoke on how to prevent dementia and Alzheimer's. That was Dr. Ron Black," said Janelle Herrera, Meadows of Leipsic community service representative.
The Putnam County Fair's senior day was made possible by the fair board collaborating with various organizations, including the Meadows of Kalida, Leipsic, Ottawa Senior Citizens, Putnam County Health Department, and Putnam Homecare and Hospice.