Putnam County Junior Fair move-in day filled with excitement for coming livestock shows

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Fair officially starts Monday, June 19th, and on Sunday everyone got settled in for the Junior Fair.
After spending the year making sure their animals were well groomed, fed the perfect diet, and trained, the move-in day arrived for the youth to show their animals. Morning through the evening, livestock were washed, weighed, and settled into the barns, ready to be judged. For many participants, it's a family tradition and they've been competing themselves since they were in elementary school. Most of them consider showing animals to be their favorite part of the fair.
"The first time you're walking into the show ring, your first time in there is so exciting. My first year, my first ever time in the ring, was during my first year showmanship and I somehow managed to win it overall. And that was the most ecstatic feeling ever," said 15-year-old Myrsa Shumacher, who has been showing hogs for three years.
It's hard work to raise and care for a show-quality animal, but the experience teaches competitors valuable skills and life lessons.
"To be patient with the animal. They're not going to learn it right away and just keep working at it and don't give up with them," said 18-year-old Kevin Schumaker, who is showing animals in his 10th Junior Fair.
"A lot of responsibility and definitely you really have to put some time and effort into it. You can't just show up to the fair and act like they're going to walk for you. You have to actually put in the time and everything else with them," added Clark Schroeder, a 16-year-old going on his 7th year in the fair.
The Putnam County Fair opening ceremony will be held at noon on Monday.