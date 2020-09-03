Putnam County moves to red on Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Heading into Labor Day weekend, some changes have been made to the latest Ohio Public Health System.
Putnam County joins Mercer County as level three red on the system. The Putnam County Health Department says they have met four of the seven indicators including a sustained increase in new cases and new cases per capita. Because of the last statistic, Putnam County is the number one county with the highest cases per capita. Mercer County continues to drop and is now at eight, Auglaize at ten, and Allen County dropping to 27. The governor worries about the holiday and he hopes it doesn't result in a spike in cases as we saw after the Fourth of July.
"What we do, what we don't do will certainly determine the fall," said DeWine. "We certainly can still have fun. We can get together with family members. Many people will be traveling. The medical experts tell us that it's really not so much where you go but rather what you do and how you do it."
DeWine has signed his COVID-19 order for schools to report their cases to the students, parents, and health department. Once a week that information will be updated on the state's coronavirus website.