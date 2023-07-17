Real estate taxes are due July 20th in Putnam County

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Treasurer wants to remind residents about the approaching due date for taxes.
This Thursday, July 20th is the due date for real estate taxes. If mailing them they must be postmarked July 20th. You can also pay them in the Putnam County Treasurer's Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Their office is located on the second floor of the Putnam County Courthouse, located at 245 E. Main Street, Ottawa, OH 45875. A drop box is located in the alley off Hickory Street. The final date for manufactured homes is Monday, July 31st.