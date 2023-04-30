Registration now open for "Rent-a-Kid" youth summer work program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima councilman is continuing a program that teaches kids the value of a job and a good work ethic while school is out for the summer.
Lima's 6th ward councilman, Derry Glenn, will be running "Rent-a-Kid" for its 12th year. Through the program, kids are hired to do lawn work for neighbors and the elderly, with the supervision of a parent.
Having a summer job helps teach kids about money, keeps them active and out of trouble, and teaches them about the value of hard work. Many kids who start working young grow up to become more successful when it's time to enter the adult workforce.
"I worked for the Rent-a-Kid program. When I was younger, they created it, and we painted a fence. I saved my money for school and it gave me a work ethic. I wanted to continue working, I wanted to continue making money. We've got a lot of young kids now, I've got kids that were with me working at Dana now," says Councilman Glenn.
If you are interested in registering your child for "Rent-a-Kid," or would like to donate gas cards for lawnmowers and to help parents struggling with transportation costs, you can contact Derry Glenn at (419)-905-9572. The program starts on May 21st.