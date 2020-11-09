Rep. Craig Riedel says legislation could pass during "lame duck " session including bill that limits health director

Ohio House Rep. Craig Riedel says a lot could get done in the "lame duck" session that begins next week.
Reidel, who was elected to a third term, is optimistic about three pieces of legislation. He says the public school funding that House Speaker Bob Cupp introduced last year has gained a lot of support and could move forward. He also says the house is working on a downsized capital budget. It was delayed from the spring due to the pandemic. Riedel also sees Senate Bill 311 passing. Already through the Senate, the bill limits actions the director of health can do. The bill states the General Assembly can rescind certain orders by the director and doesn't allow for statewide quarantines in the future.
"In this pandemic, the governor and the director of health have issued these health orders with really very little if no input from the General Assembly," Riedel said, representative of Ohio's 82 District. "This legislation puts the General Assembly back into that conversation. Doesn't prevent the director of health from issuing the health orders. he or she can still do that. It just brings us to the table."
Representatives will reconvene Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.