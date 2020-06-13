Rep. Latta wants northwest Ohio mail to be processed in Ohio, not Michigan

Ohio's 5th District Congressman is trying to get all of the mail in his district to stay in the state, instead of going to Michigan to be processed.

Congressman Bob Latta sent a letter to the Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service asking that mail from Northwest Ohio be sent to either Columbus or Cleveland to be processed, and not to its current location of Pontiac, Michigan. Latta says that the Michigan facility has failed to reliably deliver mail, including bills and vote by mail ballots to Ohio residents. Since the Toledo mail processing plant closed in 2012, most of the mail-in Northwest Ohio has gone up North. Latta adds that with the continued presents of COVID-19 that more people will be looking to vote by mail in the November general elections and that is why he urges for the change and making sure the system is working in a timely fashion.

 

