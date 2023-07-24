Residents evacuated after excavator hits buried gas line in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima residents had to be evacuated after a gas line was struck by construction crews.
The Lima Fire Department was called out to the area of West Wayne Street and North Dale Drive just before noon on Monday after an excavator hit the line while digging. Residents were asked to leave their homes until Dominion Energy was able to stop the leak. Fire crews were on scene for a couple of hours, Dominion says everyone was able to return home in the early afternoon. Firefighters say it is important to call before you dig to prevent hitting buried utility lines.